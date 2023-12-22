Kylie Jenner shares "favorite" Kardashian Christmas thowback

Los Angeles, California - It's a very merry Christmas for Miss Kylie Jenner , who was in her feels to kick off Christmas weekend.

Someone is having a throwback Christmas!

Kylie took to Instagram late Thursday night to look back at one of her best Christmas memories, sharing a photo of the Kardashian clan in their early heyday.

"throwback to my favorite family xmas card," she wrote under a black and white photo of the Kardashian-Jenners striking a silly pose.

The photo included the very young looking Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Bruce Jenner (Caitlyn Jenner), Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and of course the littlest, Kylie.

She also included a second photo of the card's personal message.

"Life is not measured by how many breaths we take, but the moments that take our breaths away," it read. "May you be blessed with many breath-taking moments."

The card is signed by the group in the photo as well as "Casey," Caitlyn’s older daughter. According to commenters, she is cut out of Kylie's crop of the card. Caitlyn's sons, Burt, Brandon, and Brody, appear to not be included.