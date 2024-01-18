Kim Kardashian baffles fans with office tour: "Of course I have a tanning bed"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has treated fans to an inside look at her totally normal office space – tanning bed and all.

Kim Kardashian revealed the unusual features of her SKKN office in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kimkardashian

She's Kim Kardashian, of course she's not relatable!

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old reality star took on the TikTok-favorite "of course" trend that sees creators reveal the obvious things they do or have because of who they are.

In true Kardashian style, Kim flaunted just how lavish her life is as she revealed the over-the-top features of her SKKN office.

From videos of her face on a loop to 3D renderings of her brain and private jet, Kim's workplace is anything but ordinary.

At one point, the SKIMs founder even rocked a pair of goggles as she hit the tanning and red-light bed in the comfort of her office.

Kim isn't the first Kar-Jenner to put their spin on the latest TikTok trends, as Kylie Jenner recently took a similar approach as she revealed the differences between herself and older sister Kendall by comparing their everyday essentials.

The 26-year-old's video had many fans in shock at the oh-so-casual display of wealth, but Keeks seemed to score some points with her audience for clearly poking fun at the absurdity.