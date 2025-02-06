Kim Kardashian blasts comedian who called her a "whore" at Tom Brady Roast

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has a roast sesh of her own in a sneak peek of Hulu's The Kardashians, and it all goes back to the Tom Brady Roast last May.

Kim Kardashian speaks onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix/AFP Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a sneak peek for the Thursday, February 13 episode of the reality show, the American Horror Story actor called out comedian Tony Hinchcliffe for his rude comments about her at Netflix's roast of athlete Tom Brady.

In the clip, Kim's friend says that the jokes made about the SKIMs mogul were "so f**ked up."

"It is just like the easiest joke," Kim responded. "They would have said it about anyone."

Between reports of her being boo-ed by the crowd and the merciless slut-shaming, the whole experience there made Kim "never ever" want to attend a roast again.

"Am I supposed to sit there and be like, 'How innovative, you called me a whore,'" she quipped.



Although Kim didn't name Tony in the clip, his set was blasted by viewers for its misogynistic undertones.

"She's had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone," he said at the event last spring. "Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick [Lamar] and Drake."