Kim Kardashian says Tom Brady roast was "abuse" in secret texts to Nikki Glaser

Kim Kardashian surprised comedian Nikki Glaser with a direct message after her performance on Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady."

Comedian Nikki Glaser (l.) received a DM from Kim Kardashian after her Netflix performance on The Roast of Tom Brady.
If there's one thing we know, Kim isn't afraid to tell people how she feels!

Nikki, a co-host of the We're Here to Help podcast, revealed the intriguing exchange on Monday's episode, per Page Six.

According to the 39-year-old comedian, the SKIMs mogul messaged her "on the way in" to film the episode, praising her for "killing it" during the bombshell roast.

After receiving the surprising message, the Trainwreck actor was over the moon and even praised the reality star for her impressive SNL monologue.

"You are so talented, thank you so much for writing me," she said, before receiving an astonishing reply.

"YOU killed it," Kimmy Cakes responded, "I don't know how you do this it's abuse lol."

Then, one of her co-hosts on the podcast, Jake Johnson, brought up whether the Welcome Home Nikki Glaser star should ask Kim out for a coffee, which resulted in a brutally-honest answer.

Comedian Nikki Glaser reveals Kim Kardashian's response to Netflix roast

Kim Kardashian (l.) was roasted on Tom Brady's newest Netflix special, but not by comedian Nikki Glaser.
Kim Kardashian (l.) was roasted on Tom Brady's newest Netflix special, but not by comedian Nikki Glaser.  © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Araya Doheny / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I did not get the vibe she wants to hang out," Nikki said.

However, she did say she would ask if the vibe ever calls for it.

While Kim wasn't roasted by Nikki herself during the live taping, she did face jokes from other participants, including Tony Hinchcliffe and Kevin Hart.

Nikki even admitted being surprised by Tom Brady's "off limits" jab about Kim's co-parenting situation with ex-hubby Kanye West on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"She takes enough of a beating," the comedian stated. "She's not on the stage."

