Kim Kardashian calls for compassion amid Israel-Gaza war

Kim Kardashian shared a lengthy message of hope and support regarding the on-going Israel-Gaza war via social media on Wednesday.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to take to social media to address the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

Kim Kardashian has called for peace amid the Israel-Gaza war in a new Instagram post.
On Wednesday, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner called for solidarity in a moving Instagram post where she gave her support to her Jewish friends and family.

"I love you. I support you," she began the lengthy note.

"I have heard about how scared you feel during this time. And I want you to know you are not alone in this."

Kim also addressed the Armenian Genocide, a topic she's been particularly passionate about due to her heritage.

"As an Armenian, I am particularly sensitive to these issues because I have been talking about the Armenian Genocide for years, and now after months of blockade with minimal media coverage and no external support, Armenians are the victims of an ethical cleansing themselves in Artsakh," she said.

She added, "My call to action today, something that we can all do, is simply to reach out to your friends, colleagues, and those in your community, those who are hurting, no matter what side you are on, check in on them and tell them you love them."

Earlier in the week, Kim's sister Kylie Jenner shared, then quietly deleted, a post pledging her support for Israel.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

