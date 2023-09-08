Kim Kardashian pleas with President Biden to prevent Armenian genocide

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has issued a public plea to President Joe Biden to cut ties with Azerbaijan in order to prevent another Armenian genocide.

Kim Kardashian has publicly reached out to President Joe Biden about the future of Armenia. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Friday, the 42-year-old beauty mogul teamed up with Dr. Eric Esrailian in a Rolling Stone piece to send an important message to the President.

In the op-ed, Kim stated that she, like others who are "descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors," doesn't want to have to talk about "yet another genocide in the future."

"Since December of last year, Azerbaijan has blockaded the only lifeline between the indigenous Christian Armenians of Artsakh (also known as Nagorno-Karabakh) and the rest of the world," the piece reads.

Kim noted that the war in the Ukraine has meant some countries have had to rely on Azerbaijan for oil, resulting in using "starvation as a weapon against the Armenian population in the region."