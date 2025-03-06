Kim Kardashian comes under fire for shoutout to imprisoned rapper Tory Lanez

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian ignited a debate on Instagram after she shared Tory Lanez's song in one of her recent posts!

The 44-year-old mogul raised eyebrows after attaching the jailed singer's track, The Color Violet, to her racy SKIMS Swim campaign.

Kim's latest shoot featured the founder modeling several sexy pieces from the fashion line on the beach.

The Kardashians star's post didn't go unnoticed by the Say It singer, who, per TMZ, is a "big fan" of Kim and her famous family and respects people of their stature being able to "appreciate the artistry without judging the artist."

Yet, Kimmy's comment section was flooded with followers using the hashtag #FreeTory while others slammed the budding actor for her song choice.

One user wrote, "This is a wild song choice," as another fan argued, "People can listen to Tory Lanez, I'm sorry y'all."

Tory is currently in prison after being found guilty of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.