Kim Kardashian defends American Horror Story role after backlash

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian has defended her upcoming role in the next season of the horror anthology TV series American Horror Story (AHS).

Kim Kardashian shared her 'excitement" over her upcoming American Horror Story role despite the constant criticism from fans and actors. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

As of late, fans and celebrities alike haven't been shy about their thoughts on Kimmy Cakes making her acting debut in season 13 of AHS.

The Kardashians star took a moment to address the controversy while attending the 2023 Met Gala.

During her chat with Variety, Kim, who stunned in a Schiaparelli gown adorned with 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls, dished on her excitement over joining the AHS franchise.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I'm so excited," the SKIMs owner revealed.

Kim couldn't spill any tea about her role but said she's "so excited for the experience.

"It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she said.

When asked if she was taking acting lessons to prepare, she replied, "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

Kim's positive outlook follows the backlash from actor Patti LuPone, who dissed the reality star's transition into acting.