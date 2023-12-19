Kim Kardashian drops more chic pics from Balenciaga fashion show

Kim Kardashian looked back at Balenciaga's Los Angeles takeover with more pics from the event, including shots of Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, and Salma Hayek!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has shared more footage from Balenciaga's recent fashion show!

Kim Kardashian (l) isn't over her time at the Balenciaga fall fashion show that took place earlier this month.  © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 43-year-old reality star reminisced on the luxury fashion houses' Los Angeles takeover with a new Instagram photo dump that she dropped on Monday.

The first snap in the carousel of pics, which she captioned, "When @balenciaga came to Cali," featured Kim posing with sister Kendall Jenner at the event.

Kim's edgy fit featured nude Panta leggings decorated with black lace, a black Balenciaga logo jacket, plus a Balenciaga shopping bag.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old supermodel rocked a sleeveless, black Balenciaga gown complete with a sweeping cape.

More of The Kardashians star's pics showed Kim backstage with one of the brand's designers, a sweet snap of her daughter Chicago posing with her mom, and a few more A-listers who attended the star-studded event, including Cardi B and Salma Hayek.

Kim and Kendall continued modeling their looks as they were captured near an elevator, while another snap showed the American Horror Story star posing in what appeared to be a car garage as she stood in front of a white Maybach car.

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

