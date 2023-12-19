Kim Kardashian drops more chic pics from Balenciaga fashion show

Kim Kardashian (l) isn't over her time at the Balenciaga fall fashion show that took place earlier this month. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 43-year-old reality star reminisced on the luxury fashion houses' Los Angeles takeover with a new Instagram photo dump that she dropped on Monday.

The first snap in the carousel of pics, which she captioned, "When @balenciaga came to Cali," featured Kim posing with sister Kendall Jenner at the event.

Kim's edgy fit featured nude Panta leggings decorated with black lace, a black Balenciaga logo jacket, plus a Balenciaga shopping bag.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old supermodel rocked a sleeveless, black Balenciaga gown complete with a sweeping cape.

More of The Kardashians star's pics showed Kim backstage with one of the brand's designers, a sweet snap of her daughter Chicago posing with her mom, and a few more A-listers who attended the star-studded event, including Cardi B and Salma Hayek.