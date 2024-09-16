Kim Kardashian encourages fellow moms of kids with disabilities: "It will be okay"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared an inspirational message for moms with kids who have disabilities after North West's dyslexia diagnosis.
Over the weekend, the busy mogul dropped an uplifting note for parents who may struggle with their kids' learning differences via her Instagram story.
The post was a clip of her friend and Jeff Bezos' fiancé Lauren Sanchez as she spoke about having dyslexia and her children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, on The View.
"I'm reposting this not bc she's my friend and I love her but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay," Kim wrote under the video.
Last October, the Kardashians star's 11-year-old daughter shared via TikTok that she has dyslexia, saying, "Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?"
The American Horror Story star has shown herself to be North's biggest cheerleader, whether it be joining her in the newest viral dance craze or supporting pre-teen's budding career as a visual artist and stage performer!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian