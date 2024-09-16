Kim Kardashian encourages fellow moms of kids with disabilities: "It will be okay"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared an inspirational message for moms with kids who have disabilities after North West's dyslexia diagnosis.

Kim Kardashian (l.) shared an honest and uplifting message to moms "struggling" with their kids' learning disabilities. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Over the weekend, the busy mogul dropped an uplifting note for parents who may struggle with their kids' learning differences via her Instagram story.

The post was a clip of her friend and Jeff Bezos' fiancé Lauren Sanchez as she spoke about having dyslexia and her children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, on The View.

"I'm reposting this not bc she's my friend and I love her but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay," Kim wrote under the video.

Last October, the Kardashians star's 11-year-old daughter shared via TikTok that she has dyslexia, saying, "Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?"