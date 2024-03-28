Kim Kardashian faces fan firestorm with new Telsa shoot

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian caused a storm in a racy new video that she shared on Instagram!

Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post received a mixed reaction from fans. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Wednesday, the SKKN founder dropped footage from what appeared to be a photoshoot for Telsa.

Kim flaunted her curvy frame in a pair of tight-fitting, black leather pants and a white, barely-there top, plus icy-blonde hair.

The photo dump featured The Kardashians star giving sexy poses in front of Elon Musk's dark grey cyber-truck.

But Kim's impromptu shoot may not have gotten the reception she was looking for as many of her users dropped mixed reactions in the comments section.

Some fans were still demanding that the American Horror Story star apologize to Kate Middleton for her previous post joking about cracking the case of her disappearance following news of the royal's cancer diagnosis.

"So wheres her apology about what she posted about Princess Kate?" one user wrote.

Others noted some glaring Photoshop fails, with a few features looking longer than usual.

Another follower commented: "What happened to your finger?"