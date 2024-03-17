Kim Kardashian wades into royal drama: "On my way to go find Kate"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has proven she's as chronically online as the rest of us as she poked fun at the rampant speculation surrounding Kate Middleton 's whereabouts.

Kim Kardashian (r.) joked she was "on her way" to solve the mystery behind Kate Middleton's disappearance from the public eye in a new social media post. © Collage: IMAGO / i Images & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The 43-year-old reality star dropped another of her usual Instagram posts on Saturday, flaunting a motorcycle-chic ensemble as she rocked a new lighter hair color.

But it wasn't her fashion or the blonde 'do that got fans talking – it was her caption.

"On my way to go find Kate," Kim wrote.

In case you somehow haven't heard, the Princess of Wales has been the talk of the town due to the fact that she has been anywhere but the town since a planned abdominal surgery in January.

Amid conspiracy theories surrounding her subsequent absence from the public eye, speculation rose to new heights after a photo of Kate and her three kids – intended to squash the rumors about her well-being – was pulled by news agencies for being photoshopped, leading many to believe the palace was hiding something.

In the days since, just about everyone has been putting forth their theories as to where the 42-year-old royal is and why she's been MIA for over two months now, including Kim it seems!