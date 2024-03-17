Kim Kardashian wades into royal drama: "On my way to go find Kate"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has proven she's as chronically online as the rest of us as she poked fun at the rampant speculation surrounding Kate Middleton's whereabouts.
The 43-year-old reality star dropped another of her usual Instagram posts on Saturday, flaunting a motorcycle-chic ensemble as she rocked a new lighter hair color.
But it wasn't her fashion or the blonde 'do that got fans talking – it was her caption.
"On my way to go find Kate," Kim wrote.
In case you somehow haven't heard, the Princess of Wales has been the talk of the town due to the fact that she has been anywhere but the town since a planned abdominal surgery in January.
Amid conspiracy theories surrounding her subsequent absence from the public eye, speculation rose to new heights after a photo of Kate and her three kids – intended to squash the rumors about her well-being – was pulled by news agencies for being photoshopped, leading many to believe the palace was hiding something.
In the days since, just about everyone has been putting forth their theories as to where the 42-year-old royal is and why she's been MIA for over two months now, including Kim it seems!
Kim Kardashian pokes fun at Kate Middleton mystery
The caption proved a bit divisive, as while many have continued to make light of the drama, others remain genuinely concerned for the Princess's health and safety.
The palace has assured fans that Kate is recovering well, but the lack of concrete evidence and the recent photo scandal have led to uncertainty and an overall sense of distrust towards what the royals have revealed.
While the mystery continues, there's one person who doesn't seem to be focused on it: Khloé Kardashian.
"On my way to find out how you got so tall," she wrote under her sister's post.
Though Kim isn't likely to be the one to crack the case, all eyes will be on the British royals in April, when Kate is expected to return to royal duties.
