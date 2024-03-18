Kim Kardashian gets dragged for "bullying" Kate Middleton
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has landed in hot water over poking fun at Princess Kate Middleton's ongoing drama.
On Monday, the hashtag, #KimKardashianIsABully was trending on X as fans dragged Kim for her "distasteful" joke about the Princess of Wales' mysterious whereabouts.
The Kardashians star posted a new pic on Sunday with the caption, "On my way to go find Kate."
The jab received mixed reactions from her followers, with appreciating the humor.
Others, though, didn't take kindly to Kim's attempt at jumping on the hot topic, with some users dropping receipts from the American Horror Story star's previous "mean girl" moments.
Did Kim Kardashian cross the line with Kate Middleton joke?
One user tweeted, "Kim Kardashian bullying #PrincessCatherine is not a big shocker. Remember, when she bullied and threatened, Jordyn Woods."
Another fan wrote, "@KimKardashian you should be ashamed of yourself! Kate is obviously unwell! She has young children who need her! And you think it's ok to make fun of her?"
A few users even brought up Kim's infamous feud with Taylor Swift and her various photoshop fails – yikes!
All in all, messing with the royals doesn't seem like a great idea at the moment.
Cover photo: Collage: CHRIS JACKSON / POOL / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian