Kim Kardashian gets dragged for "bullying" Kate Middleton

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has landed in hot water over poking fun at Princess Kate Middleton's ongoing drama.

Did Kim Kardashian cross the line with her Kate Middleton (l) joke? © Collage: CHRIS JACKSON / POOL / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, the hashtag, #KimKardashianIsABully was trending on X as fans dragged Kim for her "distasteful" joke about the Princess of Wales' mysterious whereabouts.



The Kardashians star posted a new pic on Sunday with the caption, "On my way to go find Kate."

The jab received mixed reactions from her followers, with appreciating the humor.

Others, though, didn't take kindly to Kim's attempt at jumping on the hot topic, with some users dropping receipts from the American Horror Story star's previous "mean girl" moments.