Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in steamy vacation snaps!

Kim Kardashian is the ultimate vacation girl! The Kardashians star left very little to the imagination in her latest sizzling snaps with her besties and kids.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian sizzled in her latest vacation footage!

Kim Kardashian is picture perfect in her latest vacation snaps that she dropped via Instagram.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The fashion mogul shared a look at her recent trip with her kiddies and her "lifers" in a new Instagram post.

The photo dump first featured Kim baring her cakes in a skimpy, gold-string bikini set while leaning against part of the luxury resort's ledge as a beautiful body of water and palm tress are seen in the backdrop.

The Kardashians star dropped another image of herself modeling a brown swimsuit with a matching skirt cover up.

More shots in the 13-photo carousel included a group shot of Kim with her besties Allison Statter and Simone Harouche, plus her son Psalm West sweetly posing by an infinity pool.

The SKIMs founder didn't drop her location, but she didn't need to, as it's quite clear that wherever Kimmy Cakes and her crew are, it's warmer than most of America!

The mom of four kicked off 2025 by throwing her daughter Chicago a lavish, cowgirl-themed birthday bash for her "twin's" seventh birthday.

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

