Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in steamy vacation snaps!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian sizzled in her latest vacation footage!
The fashion mogul shared a look at her recent trip with her kiddies and her "lifers" in a new Instagram post.
The photo dump first featured Kim baring her cakes in a skimpy, gold-string bikini set while leaning against part of the luxury resort's ledge as a beautiful body of water and palm tress are seen in the backdrop.
The Kardashians star dropped another image of herself modeling a brown swimsuit with a matching skirt cover up.
More shots in the 13-photo carousel included a group shot of Kim with her besties Allison Statter and Simone Harouche, plus her son Psalm West sweetly posing by an infinity pool.
The SKIMs founder didn't drop her location, but she didn't need to, as it's quite clear that wherever Kimmy Cakes and her crew are, it's warmer than most of America!
The mom of four kicked off 2025 by throwing her daughter Chicago a lavish, cowgirl-themed birthday bash for her "twin's" seventh birthday.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian