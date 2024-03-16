Kate Middleton mystery grows as staff reportedly haven't seen her

London, UK - Where is Kate Middleton? Nearly the entire world is currently speculating about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts, and some concerning new details have added another layer to the mystery.

Kate Middleton's condition remains a mystery as senior staffers to the Princess of Wales reportedly haven't seen her in "weeks." © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 42-year-old royal has been out of the public eye for several weeks following a planned abdominal surgery in January.

Speculation soon went into overdrive after Kate posted a photo with her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – that was then pulled by media outlets after it was revealed it had been photoshopped.

Now it's been revealed that the condition of Prince William's wife is not only a mystery to the public but to many inside the palace walls as well.

As an insider revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, Kate's staff have reportedly not seen or even spoken to her for weeks.



"A few of Kate's senior staffers haven't been able to see or speak to her, and they didn't even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it's caught them off guard," the source said.

According to them, "only a few people" know what is really going on in Kate's hospital room, "and they're tight-lipped."