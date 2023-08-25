Kim Kardashian gets emotional over memories from Tokyo with North West

Tokyo, Japan - Kim Kardashian looked back at her Tokyo takeover with North West by sharing more footage the dynamic duo's trip!

From Tokyo, with love. Kim Kardashian gave more glimpses into her Japan vacation with North West. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Tokyo was clearly a highlight for the 42-year-old SKIMs mogul and her twin!

The beauty magnate dropped more clips and pics from the excursion on her Instagram story, including a sweet note from North.

"Don't want to share it all but my heart," Kim captioned the pic that showed part of her daughter's handwritten note alongside a purple heart emoji.

From what could be seen on the note were the words "I love you so much" and "Thank you so much," as well as drawing a heart around the words "Dear Mom."



Kim's story also featured pics of the pair's trip to Universal Studios Japan, where the duo posed with some costumed Hello Kitty characters. Kim and North also posed with their friends, who joined them on the trip.

Prior to this, the mom-daughter duo shared a TikTok clip to their joint account where North channeled her dad Kanye West with a spot-on fit.