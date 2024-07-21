Kim Kardashian goes full Jessica Rabbit in uncharacteristic red streak

Italy - Queen of neutral tones Kim Kardashian has turned over a new, more colorful leaf as of late! The Kardashians star is on a red streak, and fans cannot get enough.

Queen of neutral tones Kim Kardashian has turned over a new, more colorful leaf as of late! The Kardashians star is on a red streak, and fans cannot get enough. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim has been painting the town red, and her newest outfit is giving serious Jessica Rabbit vibes.

On Sunday, the SKIMS mogul posted the latest in a line of gorgeous red outfits.

While the first two red ensembles were worn for a lavish billionaire wedding in India, Kim may currently be in Italy according to the Italian flag emoji she posted alongside the carousel of glam shots.

It's possible that she's in Venice alongside little sister Kylie Jenner, who has been posting up a storm on the canals alongside her adorable kiddos Stormi and Aire.

Fans flooded the American Horror Story star's comments section with praise for the fire look.

"Kimberly this is your sign to start wearing more colours and ditch your skims lines," wrote one fan.