Kim Kardashian honors Kourtney Kardashian's birthday in throwback style
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian honored Kourtney Kardashian's birthday with major throwback pics that proved the two were iconic as kids!
Even in the '80s and '90s, Kim and Kourt were killing the fashion game!
Following Travis Barker's NFSW tribute to his wifey, the SKIMS owner took to Instagram to celebrate the oldest sibling of the Kardashian clan.
Kim dropped a series of snaps highlighting the pair's childhood and teen years.
Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash!" the reality TV star writes in the caption.
"I really can't ever compete with @khloekardashian’s birthday captions lol so I’ve just been sitting here trying to figure out how to express my deepest love for you and wishing you the most magical of birthdays."
The photo dump features adorable baby pics of Kim and Kourt as kids wearing matching outfits and vintage snaps of the Kardashian-Jenners.
"I treasure every single memory we have ever made and I can’t wait to make so many more. I love you forever," Kim concludes.
Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner share sweet birthday tributes
Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian also honored the 44-year-old Poosh owner with a touching IG tribute filled with memorable snaps and clips from Kourt and KoKo's adventures.
"I have loved you before even knowing how to love. I have loved you since the moment we met and I have only loved you more with each day since," the Good American owner writes in the caption.
"You will always be one of my best friends/favorite people in this scary world."
And less we forget everyone's favorite momager Kris Jenner who praised her oldest daughter with an epic montage featuring rare clips of Kourtney and her late father, Robert Kardashian along with touching words:
"You are such an incredible blessing and made all my dreams of becoming a mommy come true. Thank you for being the most incredible and amazing daughter, mommy, auntie, sister, wife and friend… you are beautiful inside and out!"
We love to see all the birthday love pouring in for Kourt!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian