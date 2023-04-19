Kim Kardashian honors Kourtney Kardashian's birthday in throwback style

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian honored Kourtney Kardashian's birthday with major throwback pics that proved the two were iconic as kids!

Kourtney Kardashian (r) is receiving major birthday love from her family members. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Even in the '80s and '90s, Kim and Kourt were killing the fashion game!

Following Travis Barker's NFSW tribute to his wifey, the SKIMS owner took to Instagram to celebrate the oldest sibling of the Kardashian clan.

Kim dropped a series of snaps highlighting the pair's childhood and teen years.

Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash!" the reality TV star writes in the caption.

"I really can't ever compete with @khloekardashian’s birthday captions lol so I’ve just been sitting here trying to figure out how to express my deepest love for you and wishing you the most magical of birthdays."

The photo dump features adorable baby pics of Kim and Kourt as kids wearing matching outfits and vintage snaps of the Kardashian-Jenners.

"I treasure every single memory we have ever made and I can’t wait to make so many more. I love you forever," Kim concludes.