Kim Kardashian is "open" to finding love after Pete Davidson split

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has reportedly started the search for her next great love after splitting from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian may not be single for much longer as the reality TV star is ready to date again. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

As Kim continues to enjoy her Tokyo family getaway, it has been reported that the reality TV star is officially ready to start officially dating again.

Though she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone yet, an insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the 42-year-old beauty mogul is "open" to a new romance.

"Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there," the source revealed. "She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place."

Kim hasn't been shy about her love for love or her fantasy that the "fourth time" will be a charm.

Before her nine-month relationship with the King of Staten Island actor ended in August, Kim was married to Kanye "Ye" West with whom she shares four children.

The pair's acrimonious split plagued headlines for quite some time with Ye blatantly determined to win his ex-wife back, which obviously didn't come to fruition since the rapper is now allegedly married to Bianca Censori.