Kim Kardashian's woodsy SKIMS ad garners more Bianca Censori copycat allegations!

Kim Kardashian ushered in Cyber Monday with a scandalous SKIMS photoshoot – in more way than one! © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

'Tis the season, and the fashion mogul kicked off the biggest day for online shopping with a spicy look at her SKIMS collection.

Kim's Sunday Instagram dump featured the reality star modeling two of her SKIMS Fuzzy Knits sets during an impromptu nighttime shoot in the woods.

For the campaign, Kim is captured standing amid the grass and trees in her white Fuzzy Knits Crop Top and matching Tie-Side Thong along with brown suede knee-high boots and a black-and-white knitted balaclava.

Unfortunately, the shoot garnered mixed reactions from her followers, with many accusing the budding actor of copying Kanye West's wifey, Bianca Censori – again!