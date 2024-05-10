Kim Kardashian marks son Psalm's birthday with heartwarming post: "I love you so much!"

Kim Kardashian sweetly commemorated her youngest son Psalm's birthday with a look back at his baby and toddler years. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Thursday night, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul commemorated the youngest West kid's fifth birthday.

The first two pics in Kim's post featured her cuddling Psalm, who is adorably wrapped in a towel, while more footage showed The Kardashians star's selfies with her pride and joy.

Kim also posted clips of the toy Cybertruck she gifted Psalm on her Stories, where the AHS star is heard saying "Now you match mommy, huh?"

Kim gushed over the five-year-old in the caption, writing: "My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can't tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom!"

"Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol. You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week!," she continued, jokingly adding, that she never met someone "who sleeps more than you do."