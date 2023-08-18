Kim Kardashian gets back in the game after injury

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is back on her workout grind, per her latest Instagram snap!

Kim Kardashian hit the gym after breaking her shoulder weeks ago. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old beauty mogul is back on her "no pain, no gain" vibe after being out of commission due to a shoulder injury.

On Thursday, The Kardashians star dropped a pic on her IG story of herself and her trainer Melissa Alcantara breaking a sweat in what appears to be Kim's home gym.

The mom of four sported an all-black athletic fit that consisted of a black sports bra, matching leggings, and black Nike slides.

"Afternoon workout," Kim captioned the pic.

Earlier this month, the SKKN founder revealed that she broke her shoulder and tore her tendon, but she didn't disclose how the injury came about.

"So I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!" Kim added in the previous post, where she also dished that Alcantara is helping the SKIMs CEO with her rehab workouts.