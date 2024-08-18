Kim Kardashian shouts out former inmate amid prison reform work: "Proud he's home"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian aptly reminded fans that her prison reform is still making miracles!

Kim Kardashian gave a nod to a former inmate who she met while he was in prison. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the 43-year-old mogul praised singer David Sassy, AKA Dawda, by reposting his clip via her Instagram story.

Kim gave the musician a huge nod under the video that featured Dawda speaking on the tragedies in his life.

The Kardashians star wrote, "David Jassy also spent 15 years inside San Quentin prison where I got to meet him and spend time with him learning about his music program and Ear Hustle podcast."

The prison reform advocate added, "Proud he's home and still making music."

Kim continued her admiration for the artist with another post that featured his track, Get Your Number.

The AHS star, who famously followed in her late father's footsteps and became a law student in recent years, has been very open about her continued work in the prison system.



On the latest season of her family's Hulu reality series, Kim met with controversial figure Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whom she hopes can become an inspiration to fellow young inmates.