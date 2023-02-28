Kim Kardashian recaps Milan Fashion Week looks in iconic style

Milan, Italy - Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of her time at Milan Fashion Week in true fashionista style!

Kim Kardashian slayed at Milan Fashion Week! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Though the 42-year-old fashion mogul slightly struggled in her skin-tight Dolce & Gabbana dress, Kim still slayed at Milan Fashion Week.

On Monday, Kimmy Cakes shared some behind-the-scenes pics on Instagram of her time at the annual fashion event, with this first post highlighting her visit at a D&G shop.

"I love you Milan! I had to stop by the store to see the collection in stores since it just all arrived!" the reality star wrote in the caption.

"What a surreal dream come true! And thank you all for coming to say hi to me there! I love you Domenico and Stefano for making my dreams come true."

In the carousel of snaps, Kim is seen sporting a long-sleeve, cropped tan jacket with stunning buckle details on the front.

She completed the look with matching tan knee-high boots with a pointed toe and similar buckle features.

In a followup post, Kim posed with the luxury brand's namesake designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana at an after-party, clad in a sexy archival python gown with lace-up detailing that she paired with a python choker.