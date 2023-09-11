Kourtney Kardashian calls pregnancy "empowering" after fetal surgery

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her baby bump in new pics after her urgent fetal surgery .

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her growing baby bump after her life-saving © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old Poosh owner is still rocking her pregnancy in new snaps she dropped via Instagram on Sunday.

Kourt modeled an all-black, leather look with a lace corset that shows off her baby bump along with matching lace gloves.

The photo dump featured The Kardashians star cradling her huge bump in the various shots.

She captioned the post, "Pregnancy is so empowering."

It's good to see Kourt back in her pregnancy glow following the life-saving procedure required to save her and Travis Barker's baby boy.

Last week, Blink-182 announced that their European tour was postponed after the 47-year-old drummer rushed home to be by his wife's side.

The couple later revealed that their son needed an urgent fetal surgery.