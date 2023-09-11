Kourtney Kardashian calls pregnancy "empowering" after fetal surgery
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her baby bump in new pics after her urgent fetal surgery.
The 44-year-old Poosh owner is still rocking her pregnancy in new snaps she dropped via Instagram on Sunday.
Kourt modeled an all-black, leather look with a lace corset that shows off her baby bump along with matching lace gloves.
The photo dump featured The Kardashians star cradling her huge bump in the various shots.
She captioned the post, "Pregnancy is so empowering."
It's good to see Kourt back in her pregnancy glow following the life-saving procedure required to save her and Travis Barker's baby boy.
Last week, Blink-182 announced that their European tour was postponed after the 47-year-old drummer rushed home to be by his wife's side.
The couple later revealed that their son needed an urgent fetal surgery.
In the post dishing on the life-saving procedure, Kourtney wrote, "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash