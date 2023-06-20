Did Kim Kardashian snub Kanye West with Father's Day tribute?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her late father Robert Sr. and her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner in a touching Father's Day tribute – but her ex Kanye "Ye" West was noticeably left out.

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to the late Robert Kardashian Sr. (l. middle) and her step-father, Caitlyn Jenner (r.), on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the 42-year-old SKIMs CEO posted a loving tribute for both the late attorney and Kris Jenner's ex-husband on Instagram.

Kim's father, who was infamously known for representing O.J. Simpson in court, passed away in 2003.

The photo dump featured several throwback pics of the fashion mogul and her Kardashian siblings with Robert Sr., including shots of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian at an event with their dad.

"Best to ever do it! I wouldn't be me if it weren’t for you two. Thank you. Happy Fathers Day," Kim sweetly captioned the post.

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce, was also seen in the carousel of snaps, with one showing the Olympic medalist posing with Kim and Kourt.

Yet noticeably missing from Kimmy's tribute was her ex-husband and father of her four kids, Kanye West!