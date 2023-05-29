Kim Kardashian reveals she gives her kids the same present for every birthday

Los Angeles, California - When it comes to gifts for her four kids, Kim Kardashian prefers to keep things simple.

Kim Kardashian (r) has revealed the birthday gifts she gives each of her kids every year. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 41-year-old reality star may be a billionaire, but she prefers to focus on sentimental value for gift-giving.

Kim revealed in a recent episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty that she gives her children a letter to commemorate their birthdays each year.

"Every year, I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday, about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they're saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do, and a little journey of what the year is like," she said.

The SKIMs founder added that she hopes the letters will make her kids understand her and her parenting more, revealing that the letters she got from her own mom, Kris Jenner, did that for her.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim didn't hold back when it came to discussing the many challenges of motherhood.