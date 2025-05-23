Kim Kardashian robbery defendants ask forgiveness ahead of verdict in blockbuster trial
Paris, France - Defendants accused of stealing $10 million in jewelry from reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016 asked for forgiveness Friday as the court prepared to deliver its verdict.
Nine men and one woman have been standing trial since April, with prosecutors seeking the toughest jail terms – 10 years – for the four men accused of carrying out the robbery.
Kardashian, then 35, was robbed while staying at an exclusive hotel in the French capital on the night of October 2-3, 2016. She was threatened with a gun to the head and tied up, with her mouth taped.
Aomar Ait Khedache (69), accused of being the ringleader, begged to be forgiven in his final statement ahead of sentencing.
Khedache is now virtually mute and completely deaf, and his statement was read out by his lawyer.
Known as "Old Omar," Khedache has admitted to tying up Kardashian but denies being the robbery mastermind.
"I ask for forgiveness. I can't find the words. I am very sorry," he wrote, asking for "a thousand pardons" from his son Harminy, who allegedly drove him and two accomplices the night of the theft and is also on trial.
"All I have to offer you is regret. I am sorry. I take responsibility for what I have done," said Yunice Abbas, another of the four men risking 10 years in prison.
Others took a different tack, using the opportunity to reassert their innocence.
"I never, ever took part in the jewelry theft," said a lawyer, reading a statement on behalf of Didier Dubreucq, another of the four, before the verdict, expected in the late evening.
Kardashian's "grandpa robbers" stand trial
Most of the stolen valuables were never recovered, including a diamond ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West. The ring alone was valued at 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million).
The robbery was the biggest against a private individual in France in 20 years.
Most of the accused are now in their 60s and 70s and have been dubbed the "Grandpa robbers" by French media.
They have underworld nicknames like "Old Omar" and "Blue Eyes" that resemble those of old-school French bandits of 1960s and 1970s films noirs.
Making the sentencing demands earlier this week, the prosecutor urged the judges and jury to remember that Kardashian was targeted by a violent attack and not to be "taken in" by the "wrinkles" of the defendants.
The reality TV star testified at the trial last week, wearing a diamond necklace valued at $3 million, according to its New York-based creator Samer Halimeh.
Kardashian said she feared she would be raped and killed by the masked men who held her at gunpoint.
"I thought I was going to die," said Kardashian, who is among the world's most-followed people on Instagram and X.
The trial has attracted huge media attention, and crowds have flocked around the court in Paris' historic Ile de la Cite area hoping for a glimpse of the celebrity.
Kim Kardashian expresses forgiveness
During the trial, Kardashian told the court she forgave Khedache after hearing a letter of apology from him.
"I forgive you for what has taken place, but it does not change the emotion, the feelings, the trauma, and the way my life changed," she told Khedache, adding that she believed in a "second chance."
None of the defendants are currently in detention, and even if convicted, their lawyers' main aim will be to prevent their elderly clients going back to prison.
Exceptionally, the presiding judge allowed them to all leave the courthouse before the verdict is delivered, saying they must be present from 7:00 PM local time even if the ruling is expected some time later.
Khedache's lawyer argued on Thursday that his client should not go back to jail: "At that age, a prison sentence is life imprisonment."
"I'm asking you to rise to the occasion. And it's not just me asking you, Mrs. Kardashian is asking you," said Frank Berton, pointing to her statement to the court.
