Kim Kardashian robbery defendants ask forgiveness ahead of verdict in blockbuster trial

Paris, France - Defendants accused of stealing $10 million in jewelry from reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016 asked for forgiveness Friday as the court prepared to deliver its verdict.

Kim Kardashian leaves the courthouse after testifying in the trial of 10 people accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her in Paris, France, in 2016. © REUTERS

Nine men and one woman have been standing trial since April, with prosecutors seeking the toughest jail terms – 10 years – for the four men accused of carrying out the robbery.

Kardashian, then 35, was robbed while staying at an exclusive hotel in the French capital on the night of October 2-3, 2016. She was threatened with a gun to the head and tied up, with her mouth taped.

Aomar Ait Khedache (69), accused of being the ringleader, begged to be forgiven in his final statement ahead of sentencing.

Khedache is now virtually mute and completely deaf, and his statement was read out by his lawyer.

Known as "Old Omar," Khedache has admitted to tying up Kardashian but denies being the robbery mastermind.

"I ask for forgiveness. I can't find the words. I am very sorry," he wrote, asking for "a thousand pardons" from his son Harminy, who allegedly drove him and two accomplices the night of the theft and is also on trial.

"All I have to offer you is regret. I am sorry. I take responsibility for what I have done," said Yunice Abbas, another of the four men risking 10 years in prison.

Others took a different tack, using the opportunity to reassert their innocence.

"I never, ever took part in the jewelry theft," said a lawyer, reading a statement on behalf of Didier Dubreucq, another of the four, before the verdict, expected in the late evening.