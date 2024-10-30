Is Kim Kardashian preparing for a legal battle against Kanye West?
Los Angeles, California - Will Kim Kardashian take Kanye West to court over their four kids? Here's the latest tea on the exes!
Amid talk that the 47-year-old hip hop mogul may move to Japan, insiders claim that his ex-wife is gearing up for a legal battle over fears that their co-parenting agreement will implode.
A tipster told In Touch Weekly on Monday, "Rumors have been swirling for a while Kanye intends to relocate to Tokyo and renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled."
"That obviously poses all sorts of complications and challenges from a logistical point of view, and Kim's worried about what the future holds if he goes ahead," they added.
Whew, it sounds like things are getting messy between Kimye again!
Will Kim K and Ye duke it out in court again?
The exes share four kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West – and while the two supposedly have "equal access" to their children, Kim has been functioning as a single parent as of late.
Making matters even worse are the newest sexual assault allegations against the Hurricane rapper, who has already been battling legal issues and shocking scandals for the past several years.
All of this – plus his alleged move – has The Kardashians star planning to "lawyer up and likely fight him every step if necessary," per the insider. Stay tuned to see Kim and Kanye will be duking it out in court once again!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & JIM WATSON / AFP