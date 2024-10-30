Is Kim Kardashian preparing for a legal battle against Kanye West?

Los Angeles, California - Will Kim Kardashian take Kanye West to court over their four kids? Here's the latest tea on the exes!

Things could get messy between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (l.) as rumors spread that the rapper could move to Japan. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & JIM WATSON / AFP

Amid talk that the 47-year-old hip hop mogul may move to Japan, insiders claim that his ex-wife is gearing up for a legal battle over fears that their co-parenting agreement will implode.

A tipster told In Touch Weekly on Monday, "Rumors have been swirling for a while Kanye intends to relocate to Tokyo and renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled."

"That obviously poses all sorts of complications and challenges from a logistical point of view, and Kim's worried about what the future holds if he goes ahead," they added.

Whew, it sounds like things are getting messy between Kimye again!