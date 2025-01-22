Kim Kardashian earns big praise from co-star Naomi Watts: "She's impressive!"

Kim Kardashian may still be getting flack for seemingly supporting Melania Trump, but her co-star, Naomi Watts, has high opinions of the mogul!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has her All's Fair costar, Naomi Watts, in her corner!

Kim Kardashian was praised by her All's Fair co-star Naomi Watts (l.) during the Australia native's latest interview.  © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 56-year-old Australian star is the SKIMs founder's latest co-star to gush over working with Kim on Ryan Murphy's upcoming "sexy" legal series.

Naomi described The Kardashians star to British Vogue as "hard-working" and "kind" while also expressing how much she admires Kim.

She explained, "I have so much respect for her. A businesswoman taking a huge great leap into acting. A new arena?! And unapologetically so. She's impressive!"

The King Kong star added, "And I just love the empowerment side of his storytelling, about putting this great group of women together and how they can not only kick a**, but take care of each other as well."

Kim will play a successful Los Angeles divorce lawyer working at an all-female law firm in the ensemble comedy, with her character being loosely based on her own attorney, Laura Wasser.

Naomi's praise of Kim is a sight for sore eyes, as many are still criticizing the fashion mogul over apparent support of Melania Trump.

