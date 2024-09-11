Kim Kardashian gets roasted by Patti LuPone – again: "There's just some things people can't do"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's budding acting career has yet again been attacked by Broadway legend Patti LuPone!

Patti LuPone (l) is back on her tirade against Kim Kardashian's (r.) acting skills. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & MIKE COPPOLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The acting skills of the 43-year-old SKIMS mogul were once again harshly roasted by the Broadway star on Tuesday's episode of Hot Ones Versus with Aubrey Plaza.

LuPone said of Kimmy Cakes, "There's just some things people can't do, and you just gotta admit you can't do it. That's all."

The Gypsy actor added, "Or don't even try it. Everybody can’t do everything, like Kim f**king Kardashian, OK? Can we go there?"

LuPone's hardly been shy about her disdain over the Kardashians star's acting chops after Kim was cast in American Horror Story: Delicate Part One and Two.

The Tony Award winner said last year, "Excuse me, excuse me, Kim, you know, what are you doing with your life?"