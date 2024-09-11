Kim Kardashian gets roasted by Patti LuPone – again: "There's just some things people can't do"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's budding acting career has yet again been attacked by Broadway legend Patti LuPone!
The acting skills of the 43-year-old SKIMS mogul were once again harshly roasted by the Broadway star on Tuesday's episode of Hot Ones Versus with Aubrey Plaza.
LuPone said of Kimmy Cakes, "There's just some things people can't do, and you just gotta admit you can't do it. That's all."
The Gypsy actor added, "Or don't even try it. Everybody can’t do everything, like Kim f**king Kardashian, OK? Can we go there?"
LuPone's hardly been shy about her disdain over the Kardashians star's acting chops after Kim was cast in American Horror Story: Delicate Part One and Two.
The Tony Award winner said last year, "Excuse me, excuse me, Kim, you know, what are you doing with your life?"
Kim may not be a high-brow actor, but perhaps LuPone could tone down her disapproval a bit.
Especially since Kim's next acting roles are set in stone, including Ryan Murphy's sexy legal drama, All's Fair. Meanwhile, LuPone will be causing more witchy behavior on the Disney+ series, Agatha All Along!
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & MIKE COPPOLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP