Kim Kardashian shows off more of Tokyo takeover in style

Kim Kardashian continued dropping footage from her trip to Japan with daughter North West, which now includes kimonos, geishas, and a stylish Balenciaga coat!

By Elyse Johnson

Tokyo, Japan - Kim Kardashian isn't done looking back at her Tokyo trip with her daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian continued highlighting her Japan trip with daughter North West with more pics.  © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Friday, the 42-year-old The Kardashians star continued reminiscing over her Tokyo takeover with her 11-year-old mini-me.

Kim's latest Instagram post highlighted the mom-daughter duo's trip to the famous restaurant, Genyadana Hamadaya.

And naturally, their fashion was on par!

The beauty mogul rocked a leopard-print Balenciaga coat that she accessorized with sunglasses and a small black bag.

Meanwhile, her daughter sported a silky light-pink kimono as her hair was styled in a low side bun with a white flower.

The first pic of the dump showed the two giving face at the front entrance of the restaurant, followed by pics of North posing with geishas and their family friends.

Kim didn't wear a kimono that evening, but she did model the traditional Asian garment in a previous post.

The American Horror Story star's dress featured metallic silk detailing and she complimented the fit with a chic updo and metal chopsticks.

Clearly, Kim and North really enjoyed their time in Tokyo!

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

