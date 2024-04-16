Kim Kardashian shows off North West's camera skills with shimmering snaps

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian may have found a professional photographer in North West, per her latest snaps!

Kim Kardashian has shared more pics from her recent Turks and Caicos trip that were taken by her 10-year-old daughter. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Is there anything that the 10-year-old prodigy can't do?

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old beauty mogul continued praising her daughter's talents with more footage from the family's lavish Turks and Caicos vacay.

The latest set of snaps dropped via Instagram featured Kim modeling a translucent, plunging gold minidress.

The Kardashians star went barefoot for the stairway shoot but still looked sun-kissed thanks to her natural makeup while her trademark brunette hair was pulled back into a sleek bun.

Most of North's pics were out of focus, giving a blurry aesthetic to the carousel of snaps where Kim was captured strutting down to the stairs before making her way toward the pool.

The SKIMs founder recently divided followers when she paid tribute to her mini-me by calling her the "stylist of year" under a post of North dripping in diamonds.