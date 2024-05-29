Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has been confirmed to join Variety's Actors on Actors series – sparking a bit of backlash along the way.

Kim Kardashian will join Variety's Actors on Actors series for its latest season, due to premiere next month. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old mogul was announced as one of the many buzzy stars set to appear in the long-running special for its 20th season.

Per Variety, Kimmy Cakes joins heavy hitters like Robert Downey Jr., Joey King, Jennifer Aniston, Kristen Wiig, and Chloë Sevigny as they discuss the industry, acting, and much more.

The Kardashians star will be paired with Sevigny for a lengthy chat, which will debut sometime in June.

Variety's co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh said, "We are thrilled that 'Actors on Actors' is back, and bigger than ever."

"This year's lineup features some of our favorite conversations to date. We can’t wait for the Internet't favorite awards season franchise to once again reach tens of millions of viewers across all of Variety's social media channels."