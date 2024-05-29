Kim Kardashian sparks backlash as she joins Variety's Actors on Actors series
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has been confirmed to join Variety's Actors on Actors series – sparking a bit of backlash along the way.
On Wednesday, the 43-year-old mogul was announced as one of the many buzzy stars set to appear in the long-running special for its 20th season.
Per Variety, Kimmy Cakes joins heavy hitters like Robert Downey Jr., Joey King, Jennifer Aniston, Kristen Wiig, and Chloë Sevigny as they discuss the industry, acting, and much more.
The Kardashians star will be paired with Sevigny for a lengthy chat, which will debut sometime in June.
Variety's co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh said, "We are thrilled that 'Actors on Actors' is back, and bigger than ever."
"This year's lineup features some of our favorite conversations to date. We can’t wait for the Internet't favorite awards season franchise to once again reach tens of millions of viewers across all of Variety's social media channels."
Naturally, Kim joining the special did receive some backlash from fans who questioned the decision despite the reality star nabbing several recent roles, including her series regular role in the newest season of American Horror Story!
