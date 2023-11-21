Is Kim Kardashian's next acting gig a comedy movie?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's acting journey has just begun, as the mogul has a new movie role in the works!

Kim Kardashian is apparently coming to the big screen, as the beauty mogul will star and produce a new comedy movie. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following her American Horror Story Delicate: Part One debut, the 43-year-old SKIMs founder will star and produce an upcoming film, The 5th Wheel, per Deadline.

Kim is reportedly currently pitching the comedy to a number of major studios and apparently there have already been multiple bids made for the movie, with five studios battling for the rights.

The movie, which the outlet described as a "female-driven comedy," will be written by longtime Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell, whom The Kardashians star will co-produce the film with, as well as screenwriter Janine Brito.

The mom of four's newest gig comes after her controversial appearance on the latest season of AHS.

While many were against Kim joining the horror anthology series, the reality star's performance was praised by fans.