Kim Kardashian shows off her curves in daring cutout dress

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian promoted her clothing brand in style as she hit the Big Apple for a major media day.

Kim Kardashian rocked a sultry cutout dress while going out on the town in New York City on Tuesday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Cover-Images

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old spent the day in New York City as she attended the grand opening of her SKIMs Summer Pop-Up Shop at Rockefeller Center.

During the day, Kim kept it casual with a SKIMs one-piece bathing suit and matching black leather sweatpants. She gave the dark ensemble a pop of color with bright pink heels.

As night fell, the reality star swapped her look for another black number - this time a daring cutout dress that revealed her trademark curves.

The bodycon dress featured large cutouts on her sides and low on her hips with thin straps between the fabric.

Keeks also swapped up her hairstyle for her evening fashion look, again rocking an updo but adding side-swept bangs with a sleek, wet ponytail.

For the nighttime outing, Kim met up with her younger sister, Khloé, to announce the renewal of their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.