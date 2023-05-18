Kim Kardashian shows off her curves in daring cutout dress
New York, New York - Kim Kardashian promoted her clothing brand in style as she hit the Big Apple for a major media day.
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old spent the day in New York City as she attended the grand opening of her SKIMs Summer Pop-Up Shop at Rockefeller Center.
During the day, Kim kept it casual with a SKIMs one-piece bathing suit and matching black leather sweatpants. She gave the dark ensemble a pop of color with bright pink heels.
As night fell, the reality star swapped her look for another black number - this time a daring cutout dress that revealed her trademark curves.
The bodycon dress featured large cutouts on her sides and low on her hips with thin straps between the fabric.
Keeks also swapped up her hairstyle for her evening fashion look, again rocking an updo but adding side-swept bangs with a sleek, wet ponytail.
For the nighttime outing, Kim met up with her younger sister, Khloé, to announce the renewal of their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian promote The Kardashians in New York City
Khloé also rocked a daring ensemble for the event, opting for a black two-piece set that included a silver belly chain and an ultra-sheer maxi skirt.
The sisters attended the Hulu Upfronts at Jacob Javits Convention Center to promote their family's TV show and announce that the streaming service has ordered 20 more episodes.
Season 3 of The Kardashians, which has teased a focus on the rising tensions between the sisters, will begin on May 25.
