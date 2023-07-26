Kim Kardashian's thirst trap pics get hilariously photobombed by family!
Osaka, Japan - Kim Kardashian got hilariously photobombed by her family as she tried to snap some stunning newest bikini pics.
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old SKKN mogul flaunted her curvaceous frame while modeling a teeny, black bikini in a new photo dump shared via Instagram.
Yet, in the caption, she joked that her family and friends kept getting in the way of her impromptu shoot.
"Can't a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee," the SKIMS mogul hilariously wrote.
In the first picture, Kim gave "thirst trap" vibes while posing in the water as she slicked back her brunette locks with her hands and looked directly at the camera.
Four people could be seen swimming in the background of the pics, including family friend Savas Oguz.
Kim's son Saint, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, also photobombed her in the third snap as he popped up in the background.
Even though the reality star's sexy moment was interrupted, she still proved why her nickname will always be "Kimmy Cakes."
Kim Kardashian continues her soccer mom tour in Japan!
But that's not the only footage Kim dropped!
The Kardashians star has been busy enjoying her time in Japan as she attended Al-Nassr's friendly against PSG.
Per snaps she shared on her IG story, Kim posed with her son while sitting on the sidelines of the match.
More pics showed Saint getting a chance to visit with the Portugal international team in the dressing room after the game.
Not only is Kim body goals, she's also soccer mom goals!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian