Kim Kardashians transforms into high-profile lawyer for "sexy" new series All's Fair

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's dream of being a lawyer has come to fruition – sort of – as the mogul was spotted on the set of Ryan Murphy's All's Fair !

Kim Kardashian (r.) is all set for her lawyer role in Ryan Murphy's legal drama, All's Fair. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim K, attorney at law!

On Thursday, TMZ obtained pics of the 43-year-old reality star dressed to the nines for her anticipated role in the upcoming legal TV drama.

The viral snaps showed Kimmy Cakes filming alongside one of her co-stars, Naomi Watts, in a lawyer-esque ensemble!

The Kardashians star rocked a bright red 'fit that featured a mixture of snakeskin and gator skin while also rocking a sleek bob that was flipped up, along with fashionable shades.

As for Naomi, the Australian beauty was seen in a gray petticoat, and her natural blonde hair was styled in loose curls.

Meanwhile, Kim shared another special look at the upcoming "sexy" procedural series with group pics of her A-list co-stars, which she dropped via Instagram on Friday.