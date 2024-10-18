Kim Kardashians transforms into high-profile lawyer for "sexy" new series All's Fair
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's dream of being a lawyer has come to fruition – sort of – as the mogul was spotted on the set of Ryan Murphy's All's Fair!
Kim K, attorney at law!
On Thursday, TMZ obtained pics of the 43-year-old reality star dressed to the nines for her anticipated role in the upcoming legal TV drama.
The viral snaps showed Kimmy Cakes filming alongside one of her co-stars, Naomi Watts, in a lawyer-esque ensemble!
The Kardashians star rocked a bright red 'fit that featured a mixture of snakeskin and gator skin while also rocking a sleek bob that was flipped up, along with fashionable shades.
As for Naomi, the Australian beauty was seen in a gray petticoat, and her natural blonde hair was styled in loose curls.
Meanwhile, Kim shared another special look at the upcoming "sexy" procedural series with group pics of her A-list co-stars, which she dropped via Instagram on Friday.
The adorable selfie featured the SKIMs founder serving face with Naomi, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and Niecey Nash. All's Fair is set to hit Hulu soon!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian