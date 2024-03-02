Was Kim Kardashian "warned" about dating Odell Beckham Jr.?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have continued to spark love chatter, but did Khloé Kardashian give her big sister a warning about the NFL star?

Kim Kardashian (r.) could be getting serious with Odell Beckham Jr. (c.) but is Khloé Kardashian (l.) okay with this? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloékardashian & obj & kimkardashian

Per Heat World's Friday report, the 39-year-old Good American founder is concerned about her sister's alleged romance with OBJ.

ICYMI: KoKo briefly dated the Ravens wide receiver and is apparently "shocked" that Kim could potentially see a future with him, according to an insider.

The source noted that Khloé reportedly "approved" the romance, saying that the athlete "was a nice enough guy," but admitted "he can definitely be a bit of a player, and she can't believe Kim's choosing to ignore that."



"She swears this isn't jealously, she just doesn't want to see her sister treated the way she was," the tipster continued.