Was Kim Kardashian "warned" about dating Odell Beckham Jr.?
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have continued to spark love chatter, but did Khloé Kardashian give her big sister a warning about the NFL star?
Per Heat World's Friday report, the 39-year-old Good American founder is concerned about her sister's alleged romance with OBJ.
ICYMI: KoKo briefly dated the Ravens wide receiver and is apparently "shocked" that Kim could potentially see a future with him, according to an insider.
The source noted that Khloé reportedly "approved" the romance, saying that the athlete "was a nice enough guy," but admitted "he can definitely be a bit of a player, and she can't believe Kim's choosing to ignore that."
"She swears this isn't jealously, she just doesn't want to see her sister treated the way she was," the tipster continued.
Are Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. a couple?
Kim and OBJ first sparked dating rumors last September, though reports initially stated the two were "just friends."
Yet last month, the pair were seen getting cozy in Vegas during Super Bowl weekend and again at Jay-Z's pre-Grammy bash.
Still, the insider added of KoKo's mistrust, "Kim seems to think Odell has changed, but it’s clear to Khloé that he’s still the same as he ever was and she has told Kim that he’s not to be trusted."
So will Kim head her baby sis' warning? Perhap's the family's reality show will spill it all soon enough!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloékardashian & obj & kimkardashian