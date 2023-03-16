What do Kim and Kourtney Kardashian think about Khloé and Tristan reconciling?

Los Angeles, California - Apparently, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have thoughts on the possibility of their sis Khloé Kardashian reconciling with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Are Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian (r.) on board with Khloé and Tristan (l) possibly getting back together? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/realtristan13 & TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While fans continue to dissect Khloé and Tristan reunion rumors, it appears that her sisters have some opinions on the matter.

According to Us Weekly, Kimmy Cakes and Kourt Kourt "aren't surprised" that the 32-year-old former NBA star wants his ex and baby mama back.

"She's an incredible woman and anybody would be lucky to have her by their side," an insider told the outlet.

"Khloé always gives a hundred percent in her relationships, and she is entitled to the same in return."

The source added that it would take an "amazing" man to "match the energy she provides for a partner, and she deserves the world."

"Although they've had their differences with Tristan, he will always be family as the father of their niece and nephew. At the end of the day, all [Kim and Kourtney] want is for Khloé to find someone who supports her and makes her happy."

As of late, Khloé and Tristan have been sparking reconciliation gossip, particularly after the Good American owner praised the former athlete for being the "best baby daddy" on his birthday.

The couple have been on-and-off since 2016 and have two children together, with many public acknowledgements from both of them over Tristan's cheating.

"I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," Khloé said in the past.