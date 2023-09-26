Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker accidentally reveal their baby's name?

Los Angeles, California - Has Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy's name been revealed?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have given another clue to their baby boy's moniker. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

There's been yet another hint dropped as to what the pregnant 44-year-old Poosh owner and her 47-year-old rocker husband will name their unborn son.

The latest theories began when eagled-eyed fans noticed Kourt removed a telling Instagram photo from her Disney-themed baby shower that showed a message addressed to "Baby Rocky."

Thanks to a Reddit user who captured the since-removed post and zoomed in on the note, fans can see the letter began with "May Baby Rocky.." before the rest of the wording is blurred out.

Travis added to the speculation when he reacted to a fan's Twitter post about the suspected moniker.

"Honestly Rocky is def a cute name. I'm here for Rocky Barker," the user wrote on Monday, with the Blink-182 member liking the post.