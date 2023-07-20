Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy may have this rocking name
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian's husband and baby daddy, Travis Barker, may have just revealed the potential name for the spouses' unborn child!
And it's certainly a fitting moniker for the child of a rockstar!
While appearing on the latest episode of Complex's GOAT TALK with his daughter, Alabama, the Blink-182 member revealed the name he has in mind for his son with Kourt.
The two were discussing the greatest "baby names" when Travis boldly declared, "I like Rocky Thirteen," much to the displeasure of Alabama, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
"That's this name that's been going through my head lately," he explained to his daughter, who hilariously called it a "bad name."
The drummer agreed that the name wasn't exactly the greatest, but he did explain the reason why he chose it.
"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian prepare for new baby
Nevertheless, the 17-year-old had other names in mind for her baby brother. "Audemars, Milan, f**king Patek," she threw out, which enough are names of luxury watches. "I also like Cloud, like, something weird."
But, it appears Travis, who was front-and-center for Kourt's iconic pregnancy reveal, seems to have his heart set on Rocky Thirteen.
"You sure you're going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen?" Alabama questioned, to which the 47-year-old rocker replied, "Possibly."
"Rocky Thirteen Barker" is definitely a fitting name for the rockstar couple's son - if this does come to pass.
Cover photo: College: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardashian