Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy may have this rocking name

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian 's husband and baby daddy, Travis Barker , may have just revealed the potential name for the spouses' unborn child!

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's son may have a very unique moniker, per the Blink-182 drummer. © College: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardashian

And it's certainly a fitting moniker for the child of a rockstar!

While appearing on the latest episode of Complex's GOAT TALK with his daughter, Alabama, the Blink-182 member revealed the name he has in mind for his son with Kourt.



The two were discussing the greatest "baby names" when Travis boldly declared, "I like Rocky Thirteen," much to the displeasure of Alabama, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"That's this name that's been going through my head lately," he explained to his daughter, who hilariously called it a "bad name."

The drummer agreed that the name wasn't exactly the greatest, but he did explain the reason why he chose it.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."