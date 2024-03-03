Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker give rare look at rockin' tour life

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave fans a glimpse of life on tour with their baby Rocky Thirteen Barker!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (r) had a rocking time on tour with their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/travisbarker

On Saturday, the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer dropped a sweet new photo dump, which highlighted his tour stops in Australia and New Zealand.

But it was the cover pic that stole fans' hearts, as it featured Rocky’s tiny foot resting on Travis' drum beside a pair of drumsticks.

The pair's baby boy seemed to be to sporting tan pants as he got a feel for his dad's instruments.

The 44-year-old Poosh owner also mad an appearance in the dump, posing with her hubby behind a cutout board with a bride and groom illustrated on it as they poked their heads out.

More footage showed Travis onstage with his bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge and a few close-up shots of the musician holding his drumsticks.

"Tour was over, we'd survived," he captioned the post.

The pair welcomed their newborn in November.