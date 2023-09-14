Is Kourtney Kardashian beefing with ex Scott Disick during her pregnancy?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian apparently isn't the only one that isn't tight with Kourtney Kardashian at the moment, as she's also "not as friendly" with ex Scott Disick!

More drama? Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick (l.) is said to be keeping his distance amid her pregnancy. © collage: screenshot/instagram/letthelordbewithyou & kourtneykardash

Is Kourt on the outs with more of her fam?

Per ET, Scott and the 44-year-old Lemme founder "are not as friendly" amid her current pregnancy with her and Travis Barker's baby boy. Scott has mocked their relationship in the past.



An insider dished that while Scott is "supportive" of his ex, the honorary Kardashian member has been focused on his and Kourt's three kids.

"Scott tries to be as supportive of Kourtney as possible, but also knows that it's best to keep his distance, especially during a stressful time with her recent surgery," the insider explained.

The source added that while Scott and Kourtney aren't as tight, the entrepreneur "tries to be respectful and give her space, while also being there for her and the family."