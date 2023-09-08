Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly "very scared" of urgent fetal surgery

Los Angeles, California - More information has been shared following Kourtney Kardashian 's urgent fetal surgery for her and Travis Barker's baby boy.

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly didn't want to talk about her scary but urgent fetal surgery. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash & travisbarker

After revealing that she and her unborn son recently required emergency surgery, the 42-year-old reality star is reportedly doing okay following the scare.

According to PEOPLE, a Kardashian insider dished that Kourt "was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery."

"She didn't want to talk about what was going on. She is doing okay now," the source continued, adding that the Poosh founder is "still resting at home with Travis."

Meanwhile, US Weekly reports that the Blink-182 drummer is back overseas, and the spouses "are very relieved that this has passed."

Travis also shared new pics via his Instagram story, confirming that he's across the pond.

Last week, the drummer's band announced the postponement of their European tour after Travis rushed home to be by Kourt's side.