Kourtney Kardashian and Landon Barker "run it up" in TikTok team-up

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian showed just how close she is with her stepson Landon Barker in a new TikTok!

Kourtney Kardashian is a super stepmom, as she made a surprise appearance on her stepson Landon Barker's TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/landonbarkerr

The 44-year-old pregnant Lemme founder made a surprise appearance in her stepson's newest TikTok clip.

Kourt supported Travis Barker's son, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, by singing along to Landon's new song, Friends with Your Ex.

"We had to run it up," the budding musician captioned the fun video which dropped on Monday. The clip has over 8.8 million views and counting.

The Poosh owner is all smiles as she sits next to her 19-year-old stepson in the clip. The two proceeded to lip-synch the tune, but Kourt keeps giggling as she attempts to keep up.

Before the pair end their performance, The Kardashians star and Landon do a multi-step handshake just as the beat begins to speed up.

The surprise TikTok team-up comes amid Kourt's recent recovery from her urgent fetal surgery for her and Travis' baby boy.