Kourtney Kardashian flashes huge baby bump in sexy maternity fit
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian documented her growing baby bump in a new Instagram snap!
The heavily-pregnant Poosh founder is bumping along quite nicely per her most recent bump update.
On Saturday, Kourt dropped an up-close-and-personal shot that featured her pregnant belly on her Instagram story.
The Kardashians star's face wasn't seen in the snap, but her bump was front-and-center as she cradled it while rocking a dark green top unbuttoned halfway down her chest.
The 44-year-old's most recent snap further proves just how much the expecting mom is enjoying carrying her and husband Travis Barker's "greatest blessing."
Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy journey
Mrs. Barker has been flaunting her baby bump in "poosh" style since the pair's iconic pregnancy announcement in June.
Most recently, Kourt posted snaps from what appeared to be the spouses' baby moon in Montecito, where the pregnant star and her hubby were seen relaxing by the ocean.
Yet no one can argue that the Lemme founder's joy over her new son isn't warranted, as she and Travis opened up about their struggles to conceive and Kourt's painful IVF journey.
The countdown for Baby Kravis continues!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian