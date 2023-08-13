Kourtney Kardashian flashes huge baby bump in sexy maternity fit

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian documented her growing baby bump in a new Instagram snap!

Kourtney Kardashian is glowing and growing in her latest Instagram snap. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

The heavily-pregnant Poosh founder is bumping along quite nicely per her most recent bump update.

On Saturday, Kourt dropped an up-close-and-personal shot that featured her pregnant belly on her Instagram story.

The Kardashians star's face wasn't seen in the snap, but her bump was front-and-center as she cradled it while rocking a dark green top unbuttoned halfway down her chest.

The 44-year-old's most recent snap further proves just how much the expecting mom is enjoying carrying her and husband Travis Barker's "greatest blessing."