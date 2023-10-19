Kourtney Kardashian counts down to son's arrival with new bump pics

Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along and counting down the days until her and Travis Barker's son makes his earth-side debut with new pics!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - As Kourtney Kardashian awaits her baby boy's arrival, the expecting mama is being showered with love, per her latest Instagram post!

Kourtney Kardashian has shared more pregnancy photos as she awaits her baby boy's arrival.
On Wednesday, The 44-year-old Poosh mogul shared more looks at her pregnancy and home life.

The carousel of snaps first showed a bouquet of pink tulips that she received from her daughter, Penelope, and a sweet note that read, "I hope you feel better, Mom! Love P."

Elsewhere in the dump, Mrs. Barker was seen resting next to Travis Barker in bed before another pic that featured a look at their crib.

Additionally, Kourt showed off her fall decor and a few of her maternity fits.

One pic showed The Kardashians star rocking a chic, long-sleeved turtleneck dress, while another snap featured her growing baby bump as she modeled black lingerie inside a bathroom.

Kourt has been keeping a low profile since undergoing an urgent fetal surgery to save her son's life.

Recently, the Lemme founder revealed that it was an ultrasound that truly saved her baby boy's life.

Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

