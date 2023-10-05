Kourtney Kardashian continues Halloween fun with baby bump pics

Kourtney Kardashian's love for Halloween is unmatched! The Kardashians star continued celebrating the festive holiday with more spooky pics.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian, aka the queen of Halloween, bared her bump while ushering in spooky season!

Kourtney Kardashian continued kicking off the Halloween season with more festive pics on Wednesday.
Kourtney Kardashian continued kicking off the Halloween season with more festive pics on Wednesday.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old expecting mama is still bumping along while celebrating her declared favorite holiday.

Kourt already started celebrating Halloween, but she's continuing the fun with new pics she shared via Instagram on Wednesday.

In the back-to-back pics, the Poosh mogul modeled a sleeveless, floral print black-and-white fitted dress from her second collection with Boohoo.

Ariana Grande kicks off spooky season with return to Broadway in new post
Ariana Grande Ariana Grande kicks off spooky season with return to Broadway in new post

Kourt's baby bump was accentuated in the pics while the Lemme founder posed in front of a pile of white Halloween pumpkins.

"'Tis the season," she began in the caption, adding, "The mesh styles from the second capsule of my @boohoocollection are made from 95% recycled poly."

It's no secret that The Kardashians star and Travis Barker take the upcoming holiday very seriously.

On Monday, The Kardashians star officially kicked off spooky season with a throwback post from last year where she dressed as the bride of Frankenstein.

What will the Barkers rock this year, and will their baby boy make his earth-side debut in time for Halloween?

Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

More on Kourtney Kardashian: