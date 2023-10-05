Kourtney Kardashian continues Halloween fun with baby bump pics

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian , aka the queen of Halloween, bared her bump while ushering in spooky season!

Kourtney Kardashian continued kicking off the Halloween season with more festive pics on Wednesday. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old expecting mama is still bumping along while celebrating her declared favorite holiday.

Kourt already started celebrating Halloween, but she's continuing the fun with new pics she shared via Instagram on Wednesday.

In the back-to-back pics, the Poosh mogul modeled a sleeveless, floral print black-and-white fitted dress from her second collection with Boohoo.

Kourt's baby bump was accentuated in the pics while the Lemme founder posed in front of a pile of white Halloween pumpkins.

"'Tis the season," she began in the caption, adding, "The mesh styles from the second capsule of my @boohoocollection are made from 95% recycled poly."

It's no secret that The Kardashians star and Travis Barker take the upcoming holiday very seriously.

On Monday, The Kardashians star officially kicked off spooky season with a throwback post from last year where she dressed as the bride of Frankenstein.

