Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to Kim while Travis Barker slams feud rumors

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian pulled a "Freaky Friday" by recreating one of Kim Kardashian 's Met Gala looks!

Kourtney Kardashian kicked off Halloween weekend by recreating Kim Kardashian's 2013 Met Gala look. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

The queen of Halloween has done it again!

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old pregnant Poosh founder kicked off her favorite holiday with a sweet homage to Kim.

Kourt recreated Kim's 2013 Met Gala Givenchy fit, when the SKIMS mogul was pregnant with North West.

In the Instagram post, the Lemme CEO flaunted her baby bump while modeling the dress that includes a floral printed jersey with grommet details that are attached to the sleeves, a turtleneck, and perfectly matched gloves and shoes.

Kim applauded her sister's costume by reposting Kourt's fit on her IG story.