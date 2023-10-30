Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to Kim while Travis Barker slams feud rumors
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian pulled a "Freaky Friday" by recreating one of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks!
The queen of Halloween has done it again!
Over the weekend, the 44-year-old pregnant Poosh founder kicked off her favorite holiday with a sweet homage to Kim.
Kourt recreated Kim's 2013 Met Gala Givenchy fit, when the SKIMS mogul was pregnant with North West.
In the Instagram post, the Lemme CEO flaunted her baby bump while modeling the dress that includes a floral printed jersey with grommet details that are attached to the sleeves, a turtleneck, and perfectly matched gloves and shoes.
Kim applauded her sister's costume by reposting Kourt's fit on her IG story.
Travis Barker sounds off on "ridiculous" Kim K dating rumors
Kourt's costume wasn't the only indication that that her and Kim's feuding days are nearly over.
In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Travis Barker addressed this pesky rumors that he's the cause of Kim and Kourt's explosive drama.
"You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of 'this is why they’re fighting.' It's just so ridiculous," Travis explained.
In the Blink-182 member's 2016 memoir, he wrote that Kim was "f*cking hot" and he kept "secretly checking her out" despite the fact that he was dating Paris Hilton at the time.
Travis further told the site of his wifey,"That's her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on," adding that Kourtney "does not harbor any ill will over his past comments."
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash